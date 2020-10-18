Linda Bess Bryan Angel, 81, of Houston passed into Heaven October 6, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. Survivors are husband, Tom Angel, Son, Bryan Angel and daughters Lesa Bess Angel and Sheri Pettit, all of Houston. Sister, Kay Harvey of Pampa, Texas, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, O. B. and Johnie Bess Bryan and brother, Bobby Bryan. Linda Bess generously willed her body to the Baylor College of Medicine, Houston. Her memorial is postponed. The Family has asked that in lieu of flowers any memorials be sent to the Connell House c/o Martin County Museum, P. O. Box 929, Stanton, Texas 79782



