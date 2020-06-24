Our special Angel has left this life on earth. Linda Brice, 73, passed away peacefully at home on June 17, 2020, with family at her bedside. She had bravely battled congestive heart failure for two years. Linda was born October 22, 1946, in Nowata, Oklahoma, to Earl and Lois Chanley. She moved with her family at an early age to Jal, New Mexico, then to Monument, New Mexico, where she was raised in an El Paso Natural Gas Company camp prior to her marriage to Ron Brice. She attended elementary and junior high in Monument, New Mexico, and high school in Hobbs, New Mexico, graduating in 1964. She and Ron were married in Hobbs, New Mexico, in August, 1967, and remained not only married but best friends and soulmates for 53 years until her death. In 1968 she and Ron moved to Midland, Texas, where daughter Kimberly Ann Brice Ables (deceased) was born. Then in 1969 they moved to Houston, Texas, where son Randall Glenn Brice (Randy) was born in 1972. In 1974 the family moved back to Midland and there started an equipment sales company, Brice Equipment Company. Linda was an integral part of the early success of the business as we worked from our rented home. Linda took care of two young kids and performed the secretarial and clerical duties for the new business while also taking care of all the household chores. Linda was a multi-talented lady. Besides her magnetic personality, she was an accomplished spoon player, fabulous decorator who loved to go antiquing and designed and crafted beautiful crosses using vintage costume jewelry which are displayed in the homes of her many friends and loved ones. Linda was truly a "people" person who never met a stranger. Linda's love for people ran deep as theirs did for her. Linda is survived by her husband, Ron of Midland, Son Randy of Midland, Brothers Chuck Chanley (Norma) of Hobbs, NM, Rodney Chanley (Mary) of Hobbs, NM, and Ty Chanley of Eunice, NM, Grandchildren Kimberly Ann Brice of Midland, Kameryn Mullenix (Remington) of San Angelo, TX, Brice and Brody Ables of Granbury, TX, and son-in-law Steve Ables, also of Granbury. Other survivors include great grandchildren Kimberly, Karson and Riley Mullinex of San Angelo and cousin Tobe Partridge (Diane) of Greenwood and nephew Chanley Delk (Heidi) of Greenwood, plus many more nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by parents Earl and Lois Chanley, daughter Kimberly Ann Brice Ables, brother Earl Chanley, sister Toby Delk, Aunt Pearl Finley and great granddaughter Reagan Mullinex. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow immediately after burial at the Branch at npw. The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Midland and the many friends and relatives who supported us during her sickness. The family ask for any donations to go to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle and Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.