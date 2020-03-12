Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Brown. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

A piece of our hearts left this world on Sunday, March 8, 2020, as our mom Linda Brown unexpectedly passed away at her home. Nobody can ever fully prepare for great loss, and we certainly weren't. However, we rest with faith knowing that she is walking with Jesus and her loved ones. She was 63 years young. Linda was born on November 5, 1956, to Diamantina and Yrineo Alcala. She was one of five siblings who grew up in a humble family. She attended St. Ann's Catholic school and Midland High School. On June 5, 1975 (one week after graduating high school) she married her husband, Rick Brown. They were high school sweethearts and raised two children until his death in 1997. She never remarried, but dedicated her life to her two children and eventually to her grandchildren. Linda was also "mom" to many of her kids' friends and always made them feel welcome and loved. Our mom had a humble, selfless, and caring heart. "Ask and you shall receive" were words she lived by, even when she had little to give. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Nick Brown and fiancé Amanda Johnson of Odessa, TX, and daughter Marissa Brown Hoelscher and husband Matt of Lubbock, TX. Her grandchildren Christian, Marcus, Kohanna, Lyla, and Lucy will miss her deeply. She had a special relationship with each of them that can't be replaced. She was welcomed to her heavenly home by her husband, Rick Brown, parents Diamantina and Yrineo Alcala, sister Rosella Alcala, and numerous other loved ones that are rejoicing at her arrival. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland, TX, on Friday, March 13, at 11:00 am. Burial will follow immediately at Fairview Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to attend a meal at St. Ann's following the burial to celebrate the life of our sweet mom. Pallbearers will be Robert Sands, Larry Riddle, Bubba Burt, Eldric Shanks, Kyle Groves and Jose Leal. Honorary pallbearers will be Marcus Brown, Christian Brown, Matt Hoelscher, Travis Cochrane and Shalon Heard. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

