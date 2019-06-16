Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda "Coleen" Catalano. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Service 1:00 PM Kelview Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Linda "Coleen" Catalano - 63 - of Midland passed away on June 12, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, June 17th at Kelview Heights Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 16th from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Coleen was born on December 16, 1955 in Topeka, KS to Robert and Marlene Mason. She graduated from Robert E Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama in 1973 and then moved to Midland in 1978 where she met and married Lee Catalano on October 18, 1980. They had three boys, Mike, Sam, & Ben. Lee and her boys brought great joy to her life and she was very proud of them. She worked as a secretary for several companies and at Kelview Heights Baptist Church for 7 years where she was a member since 1978. Coleen loved the Lord and loved to serve Him and did so in many capacities throughout her years at Kelview. She played the piano, sang in the choir, worked with children and youth, and led the women's ministry. Her favorite thing to do was sing in the choir and the ladies' trio. Coleen was selfless, always putting her family's and others needs before her own. The biggest moment of her life was accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 5 in her living room in Clovis, New Mexico. The difference Jesus made in her was evident throughout her life as she loved God and others. She had an impact on a countless number of lives and is leaving a legacy of faith. Coleen was very creative and a hard worker. In everything she did she strived for excellence. Coleen began sewing when she was 5 years old and used that skill in many ways through her life. She was a very talented quilter and gave many quilts as gifts to friends and family. The grandchildren always looked forward to her "birthday quilts." She loved spending time with family and always planned special parties for the grandkids for each holiday. In addition to decorating for parties she loved to decorate various rooms for herself and others. She loved spending time with her family at the "Ruidoso House" that she designed and decorated. This is a place that the family will always cherish, and it will be a place to make many memories. She had a great sense of humor and there were always jokes and lots of laughter! She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Mason. She is survived by her mother, Marlene Mason of Mobile, Alabama, husband Lee Catalano, children Mike and wife Kelly Catalano, Sam and wife Julie Catalano, and Ben and wife Meghan Catalano and 9 grandchildren, Kate, Gabe, Grayson, Graham, Allie, Reagan, Madison, Ryanne, and Weston Catalano all of Midland. She is also survived by sisters, Carla and husband George Williams of Mobile, Alabama, Elana and husband David Thomas of Wetumpka, Alabama and brothers Don and wife Diana Mason of Ocala, Florida and Rodney Mason of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Honorary Pallbearers are Gabe Catalano, Grayson Catalano, Graham Catalano, & Weston Catalano. The family would like to express their gratitude to our church family and friends who have prayed for and visited during her illness. A special thank you to all the nurses and Hospice staff who cared for her and Lee, especially her nurses, Anna and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kelview Heights Baptist Church Missions Fund or Compassion International. Arrangements are under direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

