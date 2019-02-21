Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Iverne Claxton. View Sign

Linda Iverne Claxton, age 63, of Midland, Texas, passed away on February 18, 2019 in Midland, Texas. She was born in Hawaii on April 24, 1955 to Alfred Joe Gentles and Iverne Billips Gentles. She married Charles Claxton on February 2, 1990. She was of the Pentecostal faith, and attended Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. Linda had a long battle with multiple sclerosis in which she fought relentlessly while devoting all her time to caring for her oldest son, Kris, who lives with cerebral palsy. She is preceded in death by her parents, and leaves the following to cherish her memory: her husband of 29 years, Charles Claxton; their three sons: Kristopher, Jacob, and Joshua; an older brother, Wayne Gentles and wife Twyla of Willis, TX and a younger brother, Steve Gentles and wife Landra of Odessa; nephews: Cameron, Tyler, and Cooper; and one niece: Heather. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Serenity Memorial Gardens, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

