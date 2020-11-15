Linda Janelaine Johnson Whigham, 60, entered her heavenly home on November 3, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 Big Spring Street in Midland. A celebration of Linda's Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary in Midland. The service will be livestreamed from First Baptist Church. The Vimeo link to the livestream will be available at www.npwelch.com
on Linda's obituary page. Linda was born on June 4, 1960 in San Antonio, TX, and was immediately adopted and loved by Vernell and James Johnson. At an early age Linda trusted Jesus with her present life and her eternal destiny. In the last four years Linda experienced a freedom from God that made her spirit soar. In fact, one year ago Linda heard God tell her to get on her knees and pray. Her response to God was "I'm all in!" This led her to a new favorite Bible passage: James 1:18 which says, "and we, out of all creation, became His prized possession." Linda was learning to live as her Heavenly Father's prized possession, and while God didn't choose to temporarily heal her body in this life, He did revive Linda and fill her with GRACE and wholeness for eternity. Linda lived in Midland and attended school there until her dad was transferred to Snyder after her sophomore year at Midland Lee High School. Before she moved, she met Chris Whigham, a young man in her Fannin Terrace Baptist youth group. Little did she know at the time, he would become the love of her life. After graduating from Snyder High School, Linda attended Hardin-Simmons University until she moved back to Midland in the fall of 1979 to work and live with her parents. In the summer of 1979 she and Chris, who had just finished his freshman year at Texas A&M, met once more at a church softball game in Midland, and a never-ending romance began. After three long years of dating long-distance between Midland and College Station, Linda and Chris married May 22, 1982 and have lived in Midland ever since. Linda struggled with infertility in the early years of their marriage, but she ultimately found fulfillment as a mother to four precious adopted children. She expressed her love and commitment in several ways. She homeschooled each child through the 7th grade, creating a deep bond and powerful memories for each one. She never missed an event involving her child, no matter how ill she might feel. Her love reached out to her extended family and friends as well. Nothing made Linda light up more than sharing her gift of hospitality. That gift and her passion for cooking and serving allowed her to bless others. One tradition the family especially enjoyed was the delicious Christmas Eve dinner Linda would prepare as her Christmas "gift," providing lasting memories of fun and fellowship. When the extended family went camping, Linda made sure there were special homemade cakes, cobblers, granola, cookies, and more to enjoy. Every family gathering was enhanced by her mouth-watering concoctions and her delightful decorations. The remarkable 90th birthday party she organized for mother-in-law Betty Whigham will always be remembered as probably the only 90th birthday party ever to have a bounce house! Linda had a whimsical love for pink flamingos, the theme of her own most recent birthday party. Not surprisingly, her favorite color was red, reflecting her warm, vibrant, spirited personality that caused people to be drawn to her. Linda expressed her love and commitment to others beyond her own family. She served on the First Baptist Church Family Assistance Committee for over 20 years, sharing her gifts of grace and love with countless recipients in need. She would gladly meet a friend's (or stranger's) request by providing food, going on an errand, or simply being a sympathetic ear. Many people will miss her humble, generous spirit. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, James Roy Johnson and Vertis Vernell Johnson. She is remembered lovingly by her husband of 38 years Chris Whigham, and children Natalie Lewis and husband Kris Lewis, Abbey Whigham, Christian Whigham, and Maddie Whigham; brother James B. Johnson and wife Robin of McKinney, TX. She is survived as well by her mother-in-law Betty Whigham, her brother- and sister-in-law David and Cherry Whigham, her sister-in-law Sheri Hobbs, and her brother- and sister-in-law Buck and Terry Rogers, all of Midland, plus numerous nieces and nephews, who all loved her dearly. Contributions in memory of Linda may be made to: Buckner Children and Family Services, 5310 South Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75227 New Life Adoptions, 11439 Spring Cypress Rd Building C, Tomball, TX 77377 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
