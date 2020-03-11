1/2 years of marriage. Linda was a movie buff more importantly a cheerful person who loved her friends and family. She was totally devoted to her husband, Richard, and supported him in his career. Linda is survived by her husband, Richard; brother Larry Colt of South Bend, Indiana; and her nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Elizabeth Colt and her brother, Terry Colt. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of St. Joseph County, Indiana, University of Notre Dame or St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Midland, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020