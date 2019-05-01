Linda Odell, age 75 passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 due to natural causes. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, Midland, Texas with Rev. Mike Hunter officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in May, TX. Flowers can be sent to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Linda is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Flores; Tracella Cisneros; Jeweliann Flores.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 1, 2019