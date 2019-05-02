Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Odell. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Linda Odell, age 75 passed away peacefully April 27, 2019 due to natural causes. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at First Christian Church, Midland Texas with Rev. Mike Hunter officiating. Graveside service will be on Friday May 3, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in May, TX. Linda was born on October 9, 1943 to Louise Broyles and LZ Coffee in Shawnee, OK. Linda was a strong mother, grandmother, sister and friend that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. Linda loved to paint and do crafts, watch old movies and was an avid reader. Her great love for dogs was well known. Linda is survived by her three daughters and their husbands Pamela and Bacilio Flores, Tracella Cisneros and Roger Pena, Jeweliann and Cecilio Flores, and daughter Jane Gambill; 8 grandchildren, Marco Flores, Miquela Flores, Anthony Cisneros Flores, Heather Cisneros, Pamela Cisneros, Stevie Cisneros, Christian Flores and Greyson Flores; 6 great grandchildren, Neveah, Jordan, Noah, Khylan, Isabella, and Mila; her sister Jeweli and husband Danny Frances, nephew Jon Frances; cousins, Ray Boatman, Tiffany Boatman, Max Boatman, Susie Boatman and Sarah Boatman; and many great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Louise and LZ Coffee, her grandparents Thomas and Jewel Broyles, her aunt and uncle Bernice and Gwyn Boatman, uncle Earl Gene Broyles, and niece Melinda Frances. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Texas Lions Camp, Kerrville, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

