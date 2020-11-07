1/
Linda Whigham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Whigham, 60, of Midland passed away November 4, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Branch at npw, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary in Midland. Survivors include husband Chris Whigham and children, Natalie Lewis, Abbey Whigham, Christian Whigham, and Maddie Whigham. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at_http://www.npwelch.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved