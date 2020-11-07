Linda Whigham, 60, of Midland passed away November 4, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Branch at npw, 3800 N Big Spring Street in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church Sanctuary in Midland. Survivors include husband Chris Whigham and children, Natalie Lewis, Abbey Whigham, Christian Whigham, and Maddie Whigham. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at_http://www.npwelch.com



