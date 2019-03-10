Lisa Luna, 60, of Midland passed away March 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was an amazing wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a jack of all trades to name a few a hair dresser, management of all sorts and many more. Her love was her family, especially her best friend Cattaleia. She lived her life through the best music soundtracks, BBQ's and fishing. She was independent and would make sure to teach anyone a piece of her wisdom. She will truly be missed by all she did and who she was. Rest In Peace Momma. No More Pain. She is survived by her fiancee, Dan Trujillo; her children, Sal Armijo, Mellisa Armijo, Angela Montez; stepchildren, Danielle, Vannessa, Jeremy; siblings, Tony Luna, Leonard Luna, Christina Napoles (Jose); grandchildren, Alayaha Armijo, Anthony Armijo, Alazae McVea, Savannah Montez, Nathaniel Lujan, Rashaan, Monique, Mauricio, Ciara, Naomi, Andrew, Xavier, Mauricio #2, Sebastian; great grandchildren, Cattaleia, Josiah, Urijah, Zakrijah, Nikolai. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thurday, March 14, 2019, at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, 411 E Texas Blvd, Dalhart, TX. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dalhart, TX. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
