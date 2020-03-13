Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Lynn Canter. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Lisa Lynn Canter was born to Roger E. Canter and Lora M. Canter on October 11, 1954 in Las Cruces, NM. She died on March 9, 2020 in Midland, TX at the age of 65 following a brief illness. Raised in Midland, Lisa graduated from Midland High School in 1972. She attended Texas State University and the University of Wyoming with a degree in psychology. Lisa lived a full life doing what she loved: Fly Fishing, Arrowhead Hunting, Birdwatching, Wildflowers, Hiking, Golf and Jigsaw Puzzles. She served on the board of the Dora Roberts Foundation since 1976 and she personally contributed to multiple organizations throughout the US. Lisa is remembered by her many friends and family as a strong-willed woman of independent spirit which was also matched with a welcoming and very giving heart. Survived by sisters, Eloise Canter Taylor of Christoval, TX and Cathy Canter Jennings of Austin, TX. She was also survived by her two four pawed loves, Tiger & Soco. The family is grateful for the love and friendship given by so many of her dear friends, whom Lisa loved dearly and considered them as her second family. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank. She also had a tremendous love for homeless dogs and adopted many in her life. Those who have preceded her in death are Nikka, Raven, Cinnamon, Buster Brown and her 3-legged dog, Gunner. A special thank you to Dr. Allen Gibson from Midland Memorial Hospital for his care and concern during her brief illness. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Midland Country Club. A reception with buffet will follow the service. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations are welcomed to the following: Beaverhead Animal Shelter, Dillon, MT; Grand Champions, Fort Davis, TX and Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

