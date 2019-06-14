Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Marie Garza. View Sign Service Information Andrews Funeral Home 201 Ne 1St St Andrews , TX 79714 (432)-523-7300 Send Flowers Notice

Lisa Marie Garza of Midland, Texas passed away at the age of 36 Friday, June 7, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Lisa was born to Cresencio and Carmen Garza On March 22, 1983 in Lamesa, Texas. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children whom she loves dearly. She loved to draw, dance, joke around and watch the Dallas Cowboys play football. She was selfless; always putting others first; helping those that needed it even in her times of struggle. She never lost her faith in God. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Cresencio and Carmen Garza. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Timothy Garza, Sebastian Garza, Christine Aguilera, Jennifer Aguilera, Irma Aguilera, Ethan Garza, Liliana Garza, Danielle Salcido, Mia Garza, also by her siblings Velma Martinez, Vanessa Garza, Peggy Tijerina, Diana Garza, Cresencio Garza Jr., Laura Garza, Roselinda Garza, Robert Garza, Henry Gonzales, Tony Rosales, Vincent Garza and Jeremiah Garza followed by 35 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Andrews-Corgill Funeral Home Wednesday, June 12th from 5~8, Thursday June 13th from 1~7 Services will be Friday, June 14th at 1:00 PM followed by a Committal Ceremony in Brownfield, Texas at 3:00PM. Funeral services have been entrusted to Andrews~Corgill Funeral Home, 201 NE 1st St, Andrews Texas 432/523-7300

Lisa Marie Garza of Midland, Texas passed away at the age of 36 Friday, June 7, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Lisa was born to Cresencio and Carmen Garza On March 22, 1983 in Lamesa, Texas. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children whom she loves dearly. She loved to draw, dance, joke around and watch the Dallas Cowboys play football. She was selfless; always putting others first; helping those that needed it even in her times of struggle. She never lost her faith in God. Lisa is preceded in death by her parents, Cresencio and Carmen Garza. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Timothy Garza, Sebastian Garza, Christine Aguilera, Jennifer Aguilera, Irma Aguilera, Ethan Garza, Liliana Garza, Danielle Salcido, Mia Garza, also by her siblings Velma Martinez, Vanessa Garza, Peggy Tijerina, Diana Garza, Cresencio Garza Jr., Laura Garza, Roselinda Garza, Robert Garza, Henry Gonzales, Tony Rosales, Vincent Garza and Jeremiah Garza followed by 35 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Andrews-Corgill Funeral Home Wednesday, June 12th from 5~8, Thursday June 13th from 1~7 Services will be Friday, June 14th at 1:00 PM followed by a Committal Ceremony in Brownfield, Texas at 3:00PM. Funeral services have been entrusted to Andrews~Corgill Funeral Home, 201 NE 1st St, Andrews Texas 432/523-7300 Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close