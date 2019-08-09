Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisabel Pallanes (Peetz) Martin. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Lisabel Pallanes Martin (Peetz) was called to be with our Lord on August 2, 2019. She was born to Isabel Sais Pallanes and Lucia Perea Pallanes on November 14, 1967 in Eunice, New Mexico. Lisabel will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 12, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is preceded in death by her father, Isabel (Chester) Sais Pallanes, and brothers, Roman Pallanes, Norman Pallanes and Jason Pallanes. She was married to Daryl Martin and is survived by 3 children, Joshua Pallanes, Bianca Pallanes, and Jozelyn Martin of Midland, Texas and 5 grandchildren Fabian Dominguez, Xavier Dominguez; Calob Pallanes, Leeya Gonzales and Zailey Pallanes, also by her mother Lucia Pera Pallanes, 1 brother Nathan Pallanes; 1 sister Stephanie Pallanes Herrera, all of Midland, Texas. She was a very loving daughter, wife and mother. She graduated from Midland High School in 1985 and worked for PSP Oilfield Services, a family owned business for many years. She will be greatly missed. She was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Lisa very much loved the Lord and life and her family with all of her heart. She enjoyed every moment she had with her kids, especially grandkids, and family and let it be known often how important family was. She loved everyone unconditionally and her giving, caring, infectious spirit and continuous acts of kindness will be immensely missed by her family and friends. Jeremiah 11:16 "The Lord called thy name, a green olive tree, fair, and of goodly fruit." Pallbearers will be Daryl Martin, Joshua Pallanes, Abrian Pallanes, Zachariah Pallanes, Elijah Pallanes, Angel Pallanes, Jacob Pallanes, and Darian Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Pallanes, Anthony Pallanes, Luis Esquivel, and Jerry Hernandez Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

