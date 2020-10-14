1/1
Lloyd Horrell
Lloyd Horrell, 64, of Midland, TX passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home in Midland, Texas. Lloyd was born on September 3, 1956 to Lloyd and Bessie Franks (Gutherie) Horrell in Midland, Texas. He married Dorothy (McKeehan) on July 15, 1978, in Midland, Tx.. He is survived by his spouse Dorothy Horrell of Midland, TX; two sons, Phillip Horrell (Maria) and Daniel Horrell (Victoria Gonzales); three grandsons, Zach Horrell, Joshua Horrell, and Caleb Horrell; and two siblings, Marvin Gutherie (And Family) and Opal Patterson (And Family). He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Way Horrell and Bessie Franks Gutherie. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Billy Raies officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home
4100 North FM 1788
Midland, TX 79707
(432) 563-9767
