Lloyd Horrell, 64, of Midland, TX passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home in Midland, Texas. Lloyd was born on September 3, 1956 to Lloyd and Bessie Franks (Gutherie) Horrell in Midland, Texas. He married Dorothy (McKeehan) on July 15, 1978, in Midland, Tx.. He is survived by his spouse Dorothy Horrell of Midland, TX; two sons, Phillip Horrell (Maria) and Daniel Horrell (Victoria Gonzales); three grandsons, Zach Horrell, Joshua Horrell, and Caleb Horrell; and two siblings, Marvin Gutherie (And Family) and Opal Patterson (And Family). He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Way Horrell and Bessie Franks Gutherie. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery with Billy Raies officiating. Burial will take place at Greenwood Baptist Church Cemetery.



