Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Estelle Peters. View Sign Service Information Branon Funeral Home 403 N Austin Ave Lamesa , TX 79331 (806)-872-8335 Send Flowers Notice

It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Estelle Painter Peters announces her passing on December 2, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Lois was born to Clarence "Bo" Gordon and Grace (Adams) Painter in Lamesa. She graduated from Klondike High School in 1948. Lois was involved in the Eastern Star, Big Spring, early in life and was a lifetime member. Lois married and raised two wonderful children, Dewayne and Patty, whom she showed great strength and compassion. For over a decade, she owned and operated The Spectacle Center in Midland with her son. Her adept business skills and social graces lead her to live adventures. Lois was active with the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest, showing Arabian horses, and RVing across the U.S. Lois filled the room with her big personality and had a voice that could carry. She fluently read Western novels and was herself a stubborn and witty west Texas character. Lois deeply impacted family and friends with her unique attitude and strong desire to live full. Her light will always shine bright and she will be forever missed. Lois will be forever remembered by her family. Two children, David Dewayne Peters and Patricia Hensley. Two grandchildren, Summer and grandson-in -law Matt Barnes of Farmers Branch and Melissa Austin. Two great-grandchildren, Danica Probst of NY and Blake Barnes of Farmers Branch. A Funeral Service in memory of Lois will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Branon Funeral Home Chapel, 403 N Austin Ave. Lamesa, with Pastor Gwen Aldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. To send condolences online, please visit

It is with great sadness that the family of Lois Estelle Painter Peters announces her passing on December 2, 2019, at the age of 87 years. Lois was born to Clarence "Bo" Gordon and Grace (Adams) Painter in Lamesa. She graduated from Klondike High School in 1948. Lois was involved in the Eastern Star, Big Spring, early in life and was a lifetime member. Lois married and raised two wonderful children, Dewayne and Patty, whom she showed great strength and compassion. For over a decade, she owned and operated The Spectacle Center in Midland with her son. Her adept business skills and social graces lead her to live adventures. Lois was active with the Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest, showing Arabian horses, and RVing across the U.S. Lois filled the room with her big personality and had a voice that could carry. She fluently read Western novels and was herself a stubborn and witty west Texas character. Lois deeply impacted family and friends with her unique attitude and strong desire to live full. Her light will always shine bright and she will be forever missed. Lois will be forever remembered by her family. Two children, David Dewayne Peters and Patricia Hensley. Two grandchildren, Summer and grandson-in -law Matt Barnes of Farmers Branch and Melissa Austin. Two great-grandchildren, Danica Probst of NY and Blake Barnes of Farmers Branch. A Funeral Service in memory of Lois will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at the Branon Funeral Home Chapel, 403 N Austin Ave. Lamesa, with Pastor Gwen Aldridge officiating. Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close