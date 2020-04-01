Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Marie Lehtinen. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Lois Marie Lehtinen Chelsea, MI, formerly of Midland, TX, Age 77, died Friday, March 27, 2020. Her family sang "Blessed Assurance" and prayed her into the presence of Jesus. She was born January 4, 1943 in Antigo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank & Lenore (Emerich) Charles. Lois graduated from Antigo High School in 1961 and she attended teacher's college after that. Her greatest joy working was as the administrative assistant for St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church in Spring, TX. She also really enjoyed working with special needs students. After she retired, Lois moved to Midland, TX to be near her daughter Laura, where she attended the First Christian Church, sang in the choir, volunteered with the SHARE program helping families and children with special needs, folding bulletins & visiting members. In the summers, she attended the Chelsea Free Methodist Church where her son pastored, and she mentored the "Rest & Refresh" program, modeled on SHARE. She enjoyed knitting, loved sports (she played basketball in college), and was always amazed by God's creation. She enjoyed time with her family, and had a great love for the Lord and for people. Lois will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile. Survivors include three children, Linda (Emmanuel) Rafla of Louiville, KY, Laura (Brian) Sales of Midland, TX, Larry (Dawn) Lyons of Chelsea, MI; 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Rebecca & Matthew Rafla; Joshua Sales, Angela Sales, Kimberly Hartman & Joseph Sales; Lauren, Sean, & Tim Lyons; 8 great-grandchildren; a brother David (Linda) Charles of Milwaukee, WI; a sister, Gale Demlow of Antigo, WI; as well as extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald "Jeff" Lehtinen in 1985; her parents; a sister, Jean Ann DeBot (who died a month ago), and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Demlow & John DeBot. Burial will be with her beloved husband Jeff at Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora, Minnesota. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army of Midland, 600 E Wall St. Midland, TX 70701 in honor of Lois Lehtinen. Arrangements were entrusted to Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea.

