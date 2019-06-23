Lola D. Hubbard, 92, of Midland, passed away June 19, 2019. Wake services will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Kendrick and a son, Charles Butler. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 23, 2019