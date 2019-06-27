Lola D. "Maw" Hubbard

Lola D. "Maw" Hubbard, 92, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born March 9, 1927 in Milford, TX. Lola was the owner of a daycare center. Maw was your babysitter, doctor, banker, cook, advisor, mother and first and foremost a very dear friend to all. Lola is preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Bertha Robinson, husband Samuel Hubbard and six siblings. She leaves to cherish her loving memories a son, Charles Butler; her daughter, Marilyn Kendrick; granddaughter, Jimmeka Kendrick and her children Jimmarques and Jimmiriyia Goodley, Javion Stevens; 36 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. Special thanks to Bertha Marion, Sheila Austin and Toywanda Hubbard. Wake services will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 28, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 27, 2019
