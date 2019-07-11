Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonnie Almond Kreger. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Lonnie Almond Kreger was born 04.23.1938 in Haskell, Texas to Lula Frances White and Tom Kreger. He was the second of thirteen children. He was raised by his foster parents, Hollis and Evelyn Pitman, who had one son, John Donald of Grand Prairie, Texas. Lonnie graduated from Midland High School 1956. He married Joyce Marie Johnson on 05.29.1958 at the Foursquare Church in Midland, Texas. Lonnie attended Midland College and became a Master Electrician. He played a key role as a foreman for Mid-West Electric for many years. He started his own business, Kreger Electric Company, and was the sole proprietor for 16 years. He is survived by: His former wife, Joyce Marie Kreger of Midland, Texas; his eldest daughter, Dr. Cindy Riemenschneider and her husband Jeff of Waco, Texas and his eldest grandson, Jacob Riemenschneider and wife Kelsey, and his great grandson Jace of Owasso, Oklahoma; Lonnie's second daughter, Cathryn D. Kreger of Midland, Texas; and his third daughter Connie Grewell and her husband, Gabe and his grandson Perry and granddaughter Kallan of Odessa, Texas. He is survived by several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. Lonnie loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He was especially proud of his country property located next to Midland Shooters Association where he was a lifetime member. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the IBEW. He was a member of Solid Rock Fellowship. He proudly supported the Midland Sheriff's Department. After an extended illness, Lonnie passed the pearly gates on Monday July 8th, 2019. He was 81. Visitation will be at Newnie Ellis Funeral Home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. His Homegoing Celebration will be in the chapel at Newnie Ellis Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with internment following at Resthaven. The family would like to thank the stellar staff at Midland Memorial Hospital for their careful attention to all his needs. The family appreciates the Permian Basin's support and patronage of his business and are grateful for the community's support and prayers in this season of their lives. In leiu of flowers, please make donations to Midland Sheriff's Department, 400 S Main St, Midland, TX 79701 or The Serenity Group, 3100 N A St, Midland, TX 79705.

