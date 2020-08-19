Lonnie Waymond WIlson, 80, of Midland, passed from this life on August 14, 2020. He was born to the late Willie and Hattie Wilson in O'Donnell, TX. He is survived by his wife, Betty Joyce Wilson; sons, Dennis, Ricky, Sean and Kevin Wilson; daughter, Debra Ratliff; brother, Leldon Don Wilson and twenty-five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held A ugust 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints of Jesus Christ, 4805 Gateway in Midland. Mr. Wilson will be available for viewing at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the start of the funeral service. Burial will immediately following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery/Funeral Home/Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store