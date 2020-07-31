1/
Lorenza Samora
Lorenza Samora of Stanton, passed away Wednesday July 29, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Lorenza leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Carmen Estrada, Viola Villareal, Veronica Perez, Nancy Villa; sons, Henry Villa, Luis Villa, Rene Samora, Richard Villa, and Lawrence Villa. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the services will be limited to family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 31, 2020.
