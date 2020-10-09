1/
Lorenzo Gonzalez, age 46, passed away in Midland, Texas. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Otilia Gonzales, his son Mateo Christian Gonzalez, two sisters, three brothers, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as his dog Rowdy. In keeping his wishes the family has made arrangements for cremation services with a private family memorial service in Sierra Blanca, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2020.
