Lorenzo Leon was born July 24, 1993 in Midland Texas. He went home to be with his brother and grandmother in heaven July 19, 2019. Lorenzo was born and raised in Midland TX. He was a loving brother, father, and son. He enjoyed barbecuing, fishing and spending time with friends and family. On his free time, he loved spending time with his son, boxing and going to the gym. He was loved by all and will be missed very much. He is survived by his Mom Lori Alvarado; Dad Juan Jose Leon Jr and Step Mom Gina Leon; sister Abby Leon; sister Samantha Leon; Step sister Brittany Puckett; Stepbrother Christopher Cruz; Girlfriend Daena Garcia; Son Aiden Lorenzo Leon; Grandma Celia Gonzalez; Grandpa Juan Jose Leon Sr; Nephew Julius Leon; Nephew Jovanni Leon; Nephew Phillip Leon; Niece Jasselyn Leon and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother Phillip Leon and Grandma Anna Lopez. Funeral services will be Tuesday located at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel (405 N. Terrell Midland TX 79705) July 23, 2019 at 10: 00 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Serenity Memorial Garden located at 6800 TX-349, Midland TX 79706. The family would like to express their gratitude towards everyone who had been with them through this difficult time and the many prayers. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 23, 2019