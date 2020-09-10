1/
Lorenzo Molinar
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Lorenzo Molinar, 84, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7695 West Ivory Street Odessa, Texas. Burial will be at a later date in Mexico. He is survived by his three sons, Matias Molinar, Hugo Molinar, and Uswaldo Molinar; five daughters, Zenaida Arroyo, Velia Molinar, Carmen Molinar, Mariaisela Molinar, and Maria de Lourdes Molinar; two sisters, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
7695 West Ivory Street Odessa,
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
