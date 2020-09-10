Lorenzo Molinar, 84, of Odessa, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7695 West Ivory Street Odessa, Texas. Burial will be at a later date in Mexico. He is survived by his three sons, Matias Molinar, Hugo Molinar, and Uswaldo Molinar; five daughters, Zenaida Arroyo, Velia Molinar, Carmen Molinar, Mariaisela Molinar, and Maria de Lourdes Molinar; two sisters, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store