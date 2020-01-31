Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorenzo Rangel Jr.. View Sign Service Information Boyer Funeral Home 120 W. 4th Street Denver City , TX 79323 (432)-758-5440 Send Flowers Notice

Funeral Mass for Lorenzo Rangel, Jr., age 62 of Midland, Texas will be celebrated Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jose De Dios Gonzalez officiating. Burial will follow at Gaines County Cemetery. All services are under the direction of Boyer Funeral Home. Rosary will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church from 7 to 8 p.m. Mr. Rangel was born November 23, 1957 in Lubbock, Texas to Luisa (Rocha) and Lorenzo Rangel. He married Del Hernandez on July 11, 2011 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. He graduated from Wayland Baptist College with a bachelor's degree in management, and retired from the United States Air Force after serving for 21 years as a Master Sergeant. He was a member the Sweetwater Jaycees and enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, and grilling outdoors. Lorenzo Rangel, Jr., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Rangel, Sr., and Joe Rangel. He is survived by his wife, Del Rangel of Midland, Texas; one son, Ruben Rangel and wife Meike of Austin, Texas; one daughter, Gloria Rangel of Odessa, Texas; one stepson, Daniel Ray Wright of Lubbock, Texas; one stepdaughter, Monica Wright of Midland, Texas; his parents, Luisa and Lorenzo Rangel, Sr. of Roscoe, Texas; two brothers, Johnny Rangel of Snyder, Texas, and Gilbert Rangel and wife April of Monahans, Texas; three sisters, Mary Ayres and husband Bill of Abilene, Texas, Yolanda Davila and husband Coco of Seagraves, Texas, and Linda Rangel of Roscoe, Texas.

