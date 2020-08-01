Loretta Merchant Lunsford, 81 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 1pm to 5pm at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral service is set for Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00pm at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, 3813 Midland Dr. Midland, Texas. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband Berl Lunsford three sons; Jimmy Berl Lunsford, Michael Wayne Lunsford, and Anthony Scott Lunsford; one brother, one sister and five grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store