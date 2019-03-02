Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lori Leigh Martin. View Sign

Lori Leigh Martin, age 56, of Midland, passed away surrounded by family on February 27, 2019. She was born September 15, 1962 in Ada, Oklahoma, to Jackie and Judith Hubbard. They moved to Midland in the mid 70's. She enjoyed swimming on the Master Swim Team at COM Aquatics and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She Married Richard Martin in 1980 and could not wait to start a family. She cherished being a Mom of three and later a Mimi to her 5 Grandchildren. Lori loved to travel. Just say the word "Go" and she was ready. She especially enjoyed taking the family to Disney and other Theme Parks. Lori worked in childcare her entire adult life, including over 30 years combined at First Baptist Church in Midland. She will be greatly missed and was loved by many. She is preceeded in death by her Mother, Judith Carol Hubbard She is survived by her Husband, Richard Martin of Midland, Son Taylor Martin of Austin, Son Logan Martin of Longmont, Colorado, Daughter Kiley Busby of Midland; Father Jackie Hubbard of Seminole, Oklahoma; Grandchildren Theona, Thaedriel, Nova, Zyler, and Zaylix; Siblings Steve Hubbard of Denver Colorado, Jill Hubbard of Longmont, Colorado, Shelly Hubbard and Jeff Hubbard also of Midland; as well as countless other friends and family. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, at Ellis Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00. Funeral Services will be on Monday March 4, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in the Chapel, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland.

801 Andrews Highway

Midland , TX 79701

