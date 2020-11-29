Lothar Erich Williams Lothar Erich Williams, 77, passed away Thursday, November 12th in El Paso, Texas. He was born Lothar Erich Paulenz in Fritzlar, Germany on July 5th, 1943 to Erich Aurthur Paulenz and Karoline Margarete Klarah Mohr Paulenz. During the war his father was captured by the Russians and later presumed dead. His mother moved to the United States in 1952. Lothar became a citizen of the United States on July 1st, 1953. His mother later married Jim Williams who adopted Lothar in January of 1957. He graduated from Irvin High School in El Paso in 1963. In 1967 he graduated from the El Paso Police Academy. During his years with the El Paso Police Department he served as a traffic cop, member of the first El Paso PD SWAT team, detective and Sargent. After retiring from the El Paso PD he worked for the US Marshals as a bailiff before permanently retiring in 2013. During his career he developed many lasting friendships with other law enforcement officers not only in El Paso, but also in Midland and other Texas cities as well. In 1966, Lothar married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Suiter and became the adored step father to Gene, Jeff, Neil and Tracy. Together he and Barbara had a son, Christopher Erich Williams. He was an avid golfer and for years a member of the Fort Bliss Country Club. He spent countless hours on the golf course with his wife Barbara and his golf buddies. He shared his love for golf with his sons and grandsons. At one time he even made his own set of clubs. Lothar is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob and Rusty, and his son, Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Williams of El Paso, TX., sons, Gene Suiter and wife Lori of Las Vegas, NV., Jeff Suiter and wife Kathy of Midland, TX., Neil Suiter and wife Joni of North Las Vegas, NV., his daughter Tracy Suiter Stahl and husband Greg of Modesto, CA., eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his brother Horst Williams of Litchfield Park, Az., and sister, Karola "Carol" Vaquera of San Antonio, TX. Arrangements are through Crestview Funeral Home, El Paso, Texas.



