Louan Parks Rogers passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born in Sherman, Texas on June 18, 1939 to Bernece and Clarence Parks. The family moved to San Antonio while Clarence was in the Army. Later they moved to Lamesa, Texas where Louan attended school, graduating from Lamesa High in 1957. After two years at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri Louan attended the University of Texas in Austin where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduating from UT in 1959 Louan taught school in Dallas. She and Glenn Rogers met at a wedding in Lamesa in 1962 and they were married in Lamesa in 1964. The Rogers moved to Midland in 1965 when Glenn started his orthodontic practice with his father, Lee Rogers. Louan was an active volunteer. She was President of the Junior League of Midland and served as a Director or Trustee of Hospice of Midland, the United Way of Midland, Museum of the Southwest, Midland Community Theatre, Casa de Amigos and West Texas Aphasia Center. She was an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Midland. Louan maintained her connection to UT as a Life Member of The University of Texas Ex Students' Association, member of the Littlefield Society, the Texas Leadership Society, and the Chancellor's Council Executive Committee as well as serving on the College of Liberal Arts Advisory Council. She especially enjoyed reading applications for various Texas Exes Scholarships. Louan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Rogers; sons, David G. Rogers and fiancé Michele Greene of Midland, Robert L. Rogers and wife Elizabeth of Dallas; brother, Robert Parks of New York; grandchildren, Jad Rogers, Elle Rogers, Ali Rogers, Emma Rogers and Kyle Konarski. The family would like to thank Hospice of Midland as well as her caregivers, Rossalba Zuniga, Lucy Gutierrez, Verenice Ortiz and Michelle Urias for the care and compassion extended to Louan. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Midland, Hospice of Midland 911 West Texas, Midland, Texas 79701, Museum of the Southwest, 1705 West Missouri, Midland, Texas, 79701, Midland Memorial Foundation, 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, Texas 79701, Midland Community Theatre, 2000 West Wadley, Midland, Texas 79705 or a charity of your choice
