Louis G. Salinas of Midland, Texas went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019. Louis was born on February 07, 1955 in Alice, TX. Raised in Snyder, TX and later moved to Midland, TX. He married the love of his life, Anita Salinas on June 28, 1980. Louis started working at a very young age at Loftis Drilling. With his years of hard work he later became owner of his own company Mid-Tex Drilling in 1983. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was the biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan; he loved fishing, camping and traveling. Those to cherish him are his wife Anita Salinas of 39 years; Sons, Dominic Salinas (Jennifer) of Midland, Joel Salinas (Gabriela) of Killeen, TX, Louis Salinas Jr (Minerva) of Midland; And his Princess Oyuki Alvarado (Daniel) of Midland; 14 Grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren; Brothers Juan Salinas, Jesse Salinas, Lupe Salinas, Salvador Salinas, Billy Ruiz, Martin Ruiz; Sisters Maria Valverde, Gregoria Trevino, Paula Osorio, & Josie Hernandez; Numerous Nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Jesus Salinas & Alicia Ruiz. Viewing will be Wednesday May 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.. Mass will be on Thursday May 30th at 2:00 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church with interment to follow at Serenity Cemetery in Midland, TX. Honorary Pallbearers are Juan Daniel Jr., Isaac & Andy Alvarado, Xavier Salinas & Joel Salinas Jr. Pallbearers for the service will be are Mario Piña Jr, Omar Sanchez, Eduardo Sotelo Jr, Samuel Sotelo, Christopher Martinez, Salvador Salinas Jr, Luis Osorio & Rey Osorio. The Family would like to express their most sincere gratitude for all the calls, visits, food & flowers. Funeral Service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

