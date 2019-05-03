Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Stephen’s Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Louisa Rodriguez Valencia of Midland peacefully passed on April 30, 2019 at her home. Louisa was born to Paz and Selestino Rodriguez on November 6, 1932. Louisa attended school in Grandfalls, Texas until her union with Domingo Valencia, Sr on June 11, 1947. After Domingo's time in the service they returned to Texas eventually making Midland their life long home. Louisa worked alongside her husband on the farm, until becoming a seamstress at a high end women's boutique, at night she worked out her garage recovering furniture until she opened her own upholstery shop, successfully owning and operating Valencia's Upholstery in Midland for 30 plus years before retiring in 2002. During this time she went on to do many other great things. She was the 1st woman and 1st Hispanic to be elected as County Commissioner to precinct 3, the 1st time in 1989, winning re-election in 1993 and again in 1997, she did not run for re-election in 2001. Stating she wanted to leave on a high note. Forever changing the face of the commissioner court by opening the door for those who preceded her. She was a long time member of St Stephens Catholic Church, where she volunteered and served on numerous committees over the years. She was a member of the Democratic Party in Midland, spending countless hours at Democrat Headquarters; she did everything over the years from running polling stations, to walking door to door, to making endless calls, encouraging people to register to vote to use their voice. She was also a member and dedicated volunteer of Friends of Library, volunteering countless hours at the book store. Louisa received numerous awards over the years for her work in the community Louisa is preceded in death by her parents, Paz and Selestino Rodriguez; her husband of 70 years Domingo Valencia Sr, numerous brothers and sisters, and one great granddaughter. Those left to honor her memory as follows, her sister Deana Gonzales, her four children Mingo Valencia, Jr. (wife Maria), Sylvia Rodriguez (husband Victor), Cecilia (Cissy) Hatfield (husband Derek), David Valencia (Marcia) her grandchildren Christina Valencia, Diana Valencia, George Ramirez, Danny Ramirez, Jamie Valencia (wife Shalayna), Joshua Pasco (wife Megan) John David Valencia (wife Heather), Wesley James Valencia and Jacob Ray Valencia, including 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends . We carry your legacy with pride. Forever loved and forever missed. A funeral mass will be Friday, May 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Josh Pasco, John Valencia, Wesley Valencia, Jacob Valencia, Daniel Ramirez, Jaime Valencia and Dominic Valencia. Honorary pallbearer will be Zachary Hughes. Funeral Service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to

