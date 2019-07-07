Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise B. Jones. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM First Christian Church of Midland 1301 W. Louisiana Ave Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Louise B. Jones, 97, of Midland, TX, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1922 in Center, TX, to Lucius Bryan and Sarah Elizabeth (Bradham) Bryan. She was an only child, and moved to Midland with her parents in 1932. She graduated from Midland High School in 1940, and went to Business School after that. She married Roy F. Jones in Midland, also in 1940, and worked for Atlantic Pipe Line, Midland County Courthouse, and was Secretary to Judge Barron. She was married to Roy F. Jones 55 years until he passed on November 13, 1995. She was an accomplished Porcelain Painter and began teaching Private Classes in 1955. She conducted Seminars and Demonstrations all over the Southwest United States for over 35 years. Louise founded the Porcelain Art School at Mo-Ranch in Hunt, TX for 12 years as a Director and Teacher. She was a long -time member of First Christian Church of Midland, and Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron of Chapter 253 in Midland. Louise was also a member of the Midland Porcelain Art Club, the International Porcelain Artist and Teachers Inc as a Founding Charter Member, World Organization of China Painters and State Federation, Porcelain Art Clubs of Texas and Past President of the China Painting Teachers of Texas. She was also very involved with the A.S.P.C.A. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly. She was also a member of the Sandhills Rambler RV Club, where after retirement, she and Roy traveled the U.S. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, as well as many friends. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Jones, and wife Carolyn Jones of Midland, grandson Roy Todd Jones, and wife Gina of Azle, TX, great-grandchildren, Joshua, Alexandria, Cassidy, and Ashley. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at First Christian Church of Midland, 1301 W. Louisiana Ave, in Midland, with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, for those who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "The Food Pantry" at First Christian Church of Midland.

Louise B. Jones, 97, of Midland, TX, passed away July 3, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1922 in Center, TX, to Lucius Bryan and Sarah Elizabeth (Bradham) Bryan. She was an only child, and moved to Midland with her parents in 1932. She graduated from Midland High School in 1940, and went to Business School after that. She married Roy F. Jones in Midland, also in 1940, and worked for Atlantic Pipe Line, Midland County Courthouse, and was Secretary to Judge Barron. She was married to Roy F. Jones 55 years until he passed on November 13, 1995. She was an accomplished Porcelain Painter and began teaching Private Classes in 1955. She conducted Seminars and Demonstrations all over the Southwest United States for over 35 years. Louise founded the Porcelain Art School at Mo-Ranch in Hunt, TX for 12 years as a Director and Teacher. She was a long -time member of First Christian Church of Midland, and Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron of Chapter 253 in Midland. Louise was also a member of the Midland Porcelain Art Club, the International Porcelain Artist and Teachers Inc as a Founding Charter Member, World Organization of China Painters and State Federation, Porcelain Art Clubs of Texas and Past President of the China Painting Teachers of Texas. She was also very involved with the A.S.P.C.A. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly. She was also a member of the Sandhills Rambler RV Club, where after retirement, she and Roy traveled the U.S. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, as well as many friends. She is survived by her son, Robert L. Jones, and wife Carolyn Jones of Midland, grandson Roy Todd Jones, and wife Gina of Azle, TX, great-grandchildren, Joshua, Alexandria, Cassidy, and Ashley. Visitation will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, 801 Andrews Hwy, Midland, from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at First Christian Church of Midland, 1301 W. Louisiana Ave, in Midland, with a burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, for those who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to "The Food Pantry" at First Christian Church of Midland. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 7, 2019

