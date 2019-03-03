Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucila H. Morgan. View Sign

Lucila H. Morgan, 87, of Midland passed away on March 1, 2019. She was born on December 15, 1931 in Alice, Texas to Ernesto and San Juana (Rendon) Hinojosa. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who dedicated her time and love to all. She would take in all children in need of a place to stay usually friends of her children that had nowhere else to go. She was a real humanitarian. She was always doing and fixing things around the house. She was self-sufficient and never a person to do nothing. She was energetic and usually making someone something to eat. You would never visit without having to sit, eat and spend time with her. She was very strong-willed and a fighter, but she fought and lost a long battle with cancer. We take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering and pain free!! She will be truly missed and she was loved by everyone! She is preceded in death by her father, mother, husband - George Morgan Sr, son - George Morgan Jr, daughter in law - Herlinda Fuentes, and grandson - Gabriel Navarro. She is survived by her children Jose Fuentes, Maria D. Herebia, Sylvia Morgan, Norma Morgan and Barbara Morgan. She had 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She also had several children, now adults, that considered her their mom. The family would like to thank everyone for their continued thoughts and prayers throughout this time. We would also like to express our gratitude to all her caregivers and all those who made her comfortable in her time of need! The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on Monday. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Serenity Memorial Gardens, Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

