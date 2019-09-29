Lucille Bartling Witt, 80, of Midland passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, with a rosary recitation at 7:00 p.m., at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial mass will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019