Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille (Polly) Clark. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Funeral service 12:00 PM Grace Lutheran Church in Midland Send Flowers Notice

Lucille Lola Bartling was born on June 14, 1931. She was the first of two children born to Edwin and Clara (Loep) Bartling. She was born in Caldwell County, near Uhland, Texas in her grandparents' house (Opa and Oma Loep) on the family farm. When she was still a young child, her mother Clara married Rudolph Schaefer. Over the years 7 more children were born into the family. They were all raised on the family farm near Olton, Texas. During a play in her high school years, she portrayed a character named "Polly". Her teacher told her that "Lucille" didn't fit, and her name should be "Polly Jane". Sure enough, she started going by that. Later on, she dropped the Jane; but she has been Polly ever since! After she graduated high school, in the late 40's she married Don Clark. Two of the most valued treasures in Polly's life were born, a daughter, Donna Clark and a son, Phillip Clark. They lived in the Lubbock area. In the 60's Polly and Don divorced and Polly moved to the Odessa and Midland areas. She worked for Sloan Brothers Buick for a number of years. Then she worked for Geosource Seismograph and Halliburton until her retirement at the age of 65. In the mid 80's, she married Dick Caspari. They worked well together and were quite the pair! Dick passed away in 2007, and her daughter Donna moved in to be a friend and companion. She was also Polly's caregiver most of these last years. Polly was genuinely a unique person. You couldn't help but to love her and laugh with her! She was bright, joyful, loving, and very comical. You never knew what she may say or do! She truly was a love in our lives and will be greatly missed by all of us. Most importantly, she was a Christian and knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. Polly passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Exactly one month and one day after her younger brother Roger Bartling. She was preceded in death (now has LIFE!) by her brother, husband Dick, and her son, Phillip Clark. Polly's life is left in the memories of her family. Her daughter, Donna Bouldin, daughter-in-law, Barbara Clark; granddaughter, Jenny Bouldin & fiancé Robert Walker, grandson, Michael & wife Kelly Bouldin, granddaughter, (Phillip's) Tracy & husband Corey Butler. Eight great-grandchildren, Paige & Layton Bouldin; Jonathan, Austin and Branden Priddy; and Jordan, Alexis & Addison Butler. Seven brothers and sisters, Ruby Stephan, Wilfred (Jack) & Christine Schaefer, Leroy & Alta Schaefer, Randolph & Kristine Schaefer, Margaret Schaefer, Maxine & Dan Kamp, and Curtis & JoAnn Schaefer. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, and people that are grateful to be called friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Lucille Lola Bartling was born on June 14, 1931. She was the first of two children born to Edwin and Clara (Loep) Bartling. She was born in Caldwell County, near Uhland, Texas in her grandparents' house (Opa and Oma Loep) on the family farm. When she was still a young child, her mother Clara married Rudolph Schaefer. Over the years 7 more children were born into the family. They were all raised on the family farm near Olton, Texas. During a play in her high school years, she portrayed a character named "Polly". Her teacher told her that "Lucille" didn't fit, and her name should be "Polly Jane". Sure enough, she started going by that. Later on, she dropped the Jane; but she has been Polly ever since! After she graduated high school, in the late 40's she married Don Clark. Two of the most valued treasures in Polly's life were born, a daughter, Donna Clark and a son, Phillip Clark. They lived in the Lubbock area. In the 60's Polly and Don divorced and Polly moved to the Odessa and Midland areas. She worked for Sloan Brothers Buick for a number of years. Then she worked for Geosource Seismograph and Halliburton until her retirement at the age of 65. In the mid 80's, she married Dick Caspari. They worked well together and were quite the pair! Dick passed away in 2007, and her daughter Donna moved in to be a friend and companion. She was also Polly's caregiver most of these last years. Polly was genuinely a unique person. You couldn't help but to love her and laugh with her! She was bright, joyful, loving, and very comical. You never knew what she may say or do! She truly was a love in our lives and will be greatly missed by all of us. Most importantly, she was a Christian and knew Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. Polly passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 88. Exactly one month and one day after her younger brother Roger Bartling. She was preceded in death (now has LIFE!) by her brother, husband Dick, and her son, Phillip Clark. Polly's life is left in the memories of her family. Her daughter, Donna Bouldin, daughter-in-law, Barbara Clark; granddaughter, Jenny Bouldin & fiancé Robert Walker, grandson, Michael & wife Kelly Bouldin, granddaughter, (Phillip's) Tracy & husband Corey Butler. Eight great-grandchildren, Paige & Layton Bouldin; Jonathan, Austin and Branden Priddy; and Jordan, Alexis & Addison Butler. Seven brothers and sisters, Ruby Stephan, Wilfred (Jack) & Christine Schaefer, Leroy & Alta Schaefer, Randolph & Kristine Schaefer, Margaret Schaefer, Maxine & Dan Kamp, and Curtis & JoAnn Schaefer. Many nephews, nieces, cousins, and people that are grateful to be called friends. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.