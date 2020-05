Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucinda Gutierrez Almager passed away May 3, 2020. A private funeral service will be held at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter, Italive Almager Silva; son, Christopher Almager Que; one sister and one brother. Arrangements were under the direction of Stanton Memorial Funeral Home and Chapel.



