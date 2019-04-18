Lucio Renteria Montoya, 78 of Midland, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, April 18th from 10:00 am -9:00 pm and Friday, April 19th from 10:00 am -9:00 pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 pm Thursday, April 18th at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held in Mexico. He is survived by his wife, Manuela Montoya; his son, Lorenzo Montoya; four daughters, Petra Madrid, Juana Villa, Socorro Montoya and Manuela M. Walker; one brother and two sisters
