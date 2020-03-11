Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Bowers. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Send Flowers Notice

Lucy Marie Bowers was born to Charles and Irene Coleman on January 5, 1925 in Stranger, TX. She attended public schools in Marlin, Texas, and moved to Midland in 1942, where she began her long and faithful membership to the Church of Christ. She married Raymond Bowers Jr. July 9, 1944 and to this union, fourteen children were born. She departed this life March 6, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Lucy Marie Bowers is survived by seven daughters: Shirley Faye Spirling (Bobby), Gloria Jean Jackson (Thomas), Sandra Louise Barber (Troy), Velma Ruth Thompson (Frank), Lucy Lynette Bowers (Lonnie), O'Lisa Linda Ottensmeier (Mark), and Cynthia Marie Johnson; and five sons: James Ray Bowers (Agnes), Rickey Lee Bowers (Cynthia), Ivey J Bowers (Maggie), Wallace Ray Bowers, and Chris Bowers (Helen); 59 grandchildren, 165 Great-Grandchildren, 49 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene Coleman, one daughter, Lillian Lajoyce Jackson, and one son, Raymond Earl Bowers III, three brothers, Daniel, Jesse, and Charlie Jr., two sisters, Onell and Loraine, and one grandson, Julius Jones. Viewing will be Thursday, March 12th from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and Friday, March 13th from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a wake starting at 6:00 pm all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 14th at 1:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ; 1511 N. Fort Worth St., Midland, Texas. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens, 6800 S. Hwy 349, Midland, Texas. Repast-Dinner will be served immediately following Interment at Northside Church of Christ. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Lucy Marie Bowers was born to Charles and Irene Coleman on January 5, 1925 in Stranger, TX. She attended public schools in Marlin, Texas, and moved to Midland in 1942, where she began her long and faithful membership to the Church of Christ. She married Raymond Bowers Jr. July 9, 1944 and to this union, fourteen children were born. She departed this life March 6, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Lucy Marie Bowers is survived by seven daughters: Shirley Faye Spirling (Bobby), Gloria Jean Jackson (Thomas), Sandra Louise Barber (Troy), Velma Ruth Thompson (Frank), Lucy Lynette Bowers (Lonnie), O'Lisa Linda Ottensmeier (Mark), and Cynthia Marie Johnson; and five sons: James Ray Bowers (Agnes), Rickey Lee Bowers (Cynthia), Ivey J Bowers (Maggie), Wallace Ray Bowers, and Chris Bowers (Helen); 59 grandchildren, 165 Great-Grandchildren, 49 Great-Great Grandchildren, and a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Irene Coleman, one daughter, Lillian Lajoyce Jackson, and one son, Raymond Earl Bowers III, three brothers, Daniel, Jesse, and Charlie Jr., two sisters, Onell and Loraine, and one grandson, Julius Jones. Viewing will be Thursday, March 12th from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and Friday, March 13th from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm with a wake starting at 6:00 pm all at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. A funeral service is set for Saturday, March 14th at 1:00 pm at Northside Church of Christ; 1511 N. Fort Worth St., Midland, Texas. Burial will follow to Serenity Memorial Gardens, 6800 S. Hwy 349, Midland, Texas. Repast-Dinner will be served immediately following Interment at Northside Church of Christ. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close