Lucy Cathcart Lewis, 85, of Midland passed away June 5, 2019 in Midland. She was born May 24, 1934 in Bogota, Texas to Charles and Ofelia Cathcart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kay Lewis, in 2015. She is survived by her children, Pamela, Kevin and Karen Lewis; 2 granddaughters, Cristen Lewis Lott and Candice Lewis Blaylock; 1 great-grandson, Grant Blaylock. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Brookdale Senior Living, Nurses Unlimited and Star Hospice. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June, 11, 2019, at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com .
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019