Lucy Rose Lee passed away on May 26 in Houston, Texas after a lengthy battle with end stage renal disease. She was born May 5, 1935 to Sarah and Fahed Hanna in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1959 she married Will D. (Dub) Lee, Jr. and spent the next 40+ years traveling the oil community towns of Texas and raising their children. Her early childhood was filled with family and friends. Many of those are still alive today to reminisce about those early times in Texas and attending Lebanese dinners at Lucy and Dub's. She attended Corpus Christi High School and later graduated from Del Mar College with a degree in Music. Music was always a major factor in Lucy's life whether it be in working with the Water Carnival and Beauty Pageant in Fort Stockton, Texas, singing the national anthem at the Pecos, Texas Rodeo or working on the Opera Guild in Midland. Lucy was also very active with the Daughters of the King Society of the Anglican Church and the Exxon Retiree groups. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dub, parents Sarah and Fahed Hanna, and her brothers Robert Hanna and Fahed Hanna, Jr. Lucy is survived by her children Robert Lee and wife, Marie of Waller, Texas, and Jessica Lee Swiney and husband, Raymond of Godley, Texas, and one brother Dr. Donald Hanna and wife, Norma of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Wyatt Swiney, Kendall Swiney, Lauren Lee, William Lee, step-grandchildren Wade Martin and wife, Taylor (great-grandchildren Trenton, Scarlett, and Sunny Martin) and Denise Wheeler. Lucy's memorial service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Corpus Christi, Texas when all of her family and friends can gather safely. A reception will follow the interment service.



