On the early morning of Friday, May 10, 2019, Luis Marruffo Jr. went home peacefully. Luis Marruffo Jr. 67, was born on August 20, 1951 to Luis Marruffo SR. and Socorro Cervantes in Midland, Texas. Luis is survived by daughter Tonya Hernandez and husband Selestino Hernandez, son Jesse Gonzalez and wife Debbie Gonzalez, mother Socorro Cervantes, three brothers, eight sisters, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Luis is preceded in death by wife Aurelia Marruffo, father Luis Marruffo SR. , sister Teresa Cervantes, brother David Marruffo. Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 1:00pm-9:00pm and Sunday May 12th, 2019 from 1:00pm- 9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Rosary will be on Sunday May 12th, 2019 at 7:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday May 13th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven North. Funeral mass is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2019