1/
Luis Rodriguez
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luis Rodriguez, 82 of Big Lake, passed away July 22, 2020. A viewing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Lucia V. Rodriguez; four sons, Juan V. Rodriguez, Juan Javier Rodriguez, Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and Santo Angel Rodriguel; eight daughters, Maria Teresa Rodriguez, Maria Virginia Ramirez, Rosa Clara Rodriguez, Augustina Rodriguez, Suzanna Rodriguez, Maria Regina Rodriguez, Bibiana Patricia Rodriguez and Fidencia Guadalupe Aguilar; 37 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren,nephews, nieces and cousins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved