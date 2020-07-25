Luis Rodriguez, 82 of Big Lake, passed away July 22, 2020. A viewing will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. He is survived by his wife, Lucia V. Rodriguez; four sons, Juan V. Rodriguez, Juan Javier Rodriguez, Jose Alfredo Rodriguez and Santo Angel Rodriguel; eight daughters, Maria Teresa Rodriguez, Maria Virginia Ramirez, Rosa Clara Rodriguez, Augustina Rodriguez, Suzanna Rodriguez, Maria Regina Rodriguez, Bibiana Patricia Rodriguez and Fidencia Guadalupe Aguilar; 37 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren,nephews, nieces and cousins.



