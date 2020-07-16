Luis V Ybarra Sr. passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 60 in Midland, Texas. Luis was born on August 10, 1959 to Dominga and Simon Ybarra in Pecos, Texas. He later moved to Midland, Texas, where he resided for several years. He was a retired truck driver, and a volunteer for the past 2 years at Senior Companion. Luis enjoyed grilling, fishing, and taking trips. Luis is preceded in death by his parents, Simon A. Ybarra and Dominga Villalobos; aunt, Vicenta Ybarra Montoya; brothers, Ronnie Ybarra and Christobal V. Ybarra; son, James Roy Madrid Ybarra; and niece, Francis Ybarra Sanchez. He is survived by his spouse, Gretchen Dean; brothers, Robert Ybarra, Pete Ybarra, and Nacho Ybarra; sister, Mary Matta; one son, Luis V. Ybarra Jr.; and one daughter, Crystal Caballero. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 15, from 10:00 a..m to 5:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning immediately afterwards, at American Heritage. The funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine on Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m., with burial following at American Heritage Cemetery. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory. PALLBEARERS:Luis V. Ybarra Jr., Carlos R. Palomino, Felipe Ybarra, Dominic Ybarra, Jose Rodriguez, Jose Angel Rodriguez, and Armando Tavarez



