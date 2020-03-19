Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lura Jo Pinkerton Sivalls. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Odessa , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Lura Jo Pinkerton Sivalls, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, died on March 15, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia that developed after an emergency surgery due to a fall at home. She was 82 years old. Lura was born in Wink, TX on August 30, 1937 to John Louis Pinkerton and Adria Baker Pinkerton. The family relocated to Monahans, TX two years later, even moving their house with them when her father purchased a photography, electronic and music business. She graduated from Monahans High School in 1955, she also went on to get an art education degree from Texas Christian University in 1959. Lura always kept in touch with her high school friends even participating in a multi-year MHS reunion every year in her later years. Lura began her adult life as an art teacher at Bonham Junior High School in Odessa, TX and taught there from 1959 until 1962. During her tenure as a teacher in Odessa is when Lura met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Sivalls. She and her roommate at the time took pity on the young engineer that lived in her apartment complex and fed him many meals. The romance took off and Lura and Dick were married on June 24, 1961 in Monahans, TX at the First Methodist Church. Lura's teaching career ended in 1962 with the birth of their first child in July, daughter Stephanie Lynne Sivalls Latimer. From that point on, Lura was a dedicated homemaker and volunteer for the rest of her life. November of 1966 she and Dick welcomed their second child, son Tracy Louis Sivalls. Lura was quite active in the First United Methodist Church of Odessa, a lifelong member of the Boosters Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women's group. She also sang in the Sanctuary choir for about 40 years and taught junior high Sunday school as the kids were growing up. But Lura didn't stop there, she was a member of the Junior League of Odessa and the sustainers group. She served on many boards throughout the years; Permian Basin Rehab Center, Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Ellen Noel Art Museum. Lura also filled her days with the Contemporary Study Club, Blue Chipper Stock Club, PEO and Odessa Art Association. Lura and Dick were also founders of the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Lura served as President and Past President of many of these non-profits and groups throughout the years. Lura was a very social lady and loved to host many parties, showers, and youth gatherings at her house or participate at someone else's house. In later years she and Dick participated in Calendar Club, and Supper Club and Senior Night at Odessa Country Club. She took great pride in having both children presented at the Crystal Ball and being actively involved in the planning of their weddings. Lura also took great pride in her three grandchildren and was actively involved in their early years attending all music performances, art, church or sports activities. She also took great pride in creating art projects for them to do when staying at her house for an afternoon or an extended overnight stay. Being an art major, she was a gifted artist but did not paint as much as she could have. Instead, she was an avid collector of art and she and Dick enjoyed many trips to Santa Fe which usually resulted in some new piece of jewelry, a painting or sculpture returning home with them. Lura designed their current house that they built in 2004 to not only be able to house and show off beautifully her art collection but to also be able to have thirty ladies all sit in one room so she could host several of her club meetings there. She and Dick loved all things Southwest and designed their home to be surrounded by the spirit of the Southwest. Lura is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick" Sivalls; daughter Stephanie Sivalls Latimer, husband John of Odessa; son Tracy Louis Sivalls, wife Kelley of Midland; grandson Zach Sivalls of Englewood, CO; granddaughter Reagan Latimer of San Antonio, TX; grandson Max Sivalls of Midland, TX; and many cousins and friends. Visitation is at your own convenience at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 6801 E Business 20, Odessa, TX. A private family burial will be held on Friday March 20, 2020. A celebration of Lura's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday March 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Odessa with the Rev. Todd Salzwedel officiating. As a friendly reminder, as you greet the family practice Social Distancing. Also practice Social Distancing as you enter the Sanctuary and find a seat. Memorials may be directed to the Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd, Odessa, TX 79762 or First United Methodist Church of Odessa, 415 N Lee St., Odessa, TX 79761. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa, TX. Online condolences may be sent at

Lura Jo Pinkerton Sivalls, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, cousin and friend, died on March 15, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia that developed after an emergency surgery due to a fall at home. She was 82 years old. Lura was born in Wink, TX on August 30, 1937 to John Louis Pinkerton and Adria Baker Pinkerton. The family relocated to Monahans, TX two years later, even moving their house with them when her father purchased a photography, electronic and music business. She graduated from Monahans High School in 1955, she also went on to get an art education degree from Texas Christian University in 1959. Lura always kept in touch with her high school friends even participating in a multi-year MHS reunion every year in her later years. Lura began her adult life as an art teacher at Bonham Junior High School in Odessa, TX and taught there from 1959 until 1962. During her tenure as a teacher in Odessa is when Lura met the love of her life, Richard "Dick" Sivalls. She and her roommate at the time took pity on the young engineer that lived in her apartment complex and fed him many meals. The romance took off and Lura and Dick were married on June 24, 1961 in Monahans, TX at the First Methodist Church. Lura's teaching career ended in 1962 with the birth of their first child in July, daughter Stephanie Lynne Sivalls Latimer. From that point on, Lura was a dedicated homemaker and volunteer for the rest of her life. November of 1966 she and Dick welcomed their second child, son Tracy Louis Sivalls. Lura was quite active in the First United Methodist Church of Odessa, a lifelong member of the Boosters Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women's group. She also sang in the Sanctuary choir for about 40 years and taught junior high Sunday school as the kids were growing up. But Lura didn't stop there, she was a member of the Junior League of Odessa and the sustainers group. She served on many boards throughout the years; Permian Basin Rehab Center, Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale and Ellen Noel Art Museum. Lura also filled her days with the Contemporary Study Club, Blue Chipper Stock Club, PEO and Odessa Art Association. Lura and Dick were also founders of the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Lura served as President and Past President of many of these non-profits and groups throughout the years. Lura was a very social lady and loved to host many parties, showers, and youth gatherings at her house or participate at someone else's house. In later years she and Dick participated in Calendar Club, and Supper Club and Senior Night at Odessa Country Club. She took great pride in having both children presented at the Crystal Ball and being actively involved in the planning of their weddings. Lura also took great pride in her three grandchildren and was actively involved in their early years attending all music performances, art, church or sports activities. She also took great pride in creating art projects for them to do when staying at her house for an afternoon or an extended overnight stay. Being an art major, she was a gifted artist but did not paint as much as she could have. Instead, she was an avid collector of art and she and Dick enjoyed many trips to Santa Fe which usually resulted in some new piece of jewelry, a painting or sculpture returning home with them. Lura designed their current house that they built in 2004 to not only be able to house and show off beautifully her art collection but to also be able to have thirty ladies all sit in one room so she could host several of her club meetings there. She and Dick loved all things Southwest and designed their home to be surrounded by the spirit of the Southwest. Lura is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick" Sivalls; daughter Stephanie Sivalls Latimer, husband John of Odessa; son Tracy Louis Sivalls, wife Kelley of Midland; grandson Zach Sivalls of Englewood, CO; granddaughter Reagan Latimer of San Antonio, TX; grandson Max Sivalls of Midland, TX; and many cousins and friends. Visitation is at your own convenience at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home, 6801 E Business 20, Odessa, TX. A private family burial will be held on Friday March 20, 2020. A celebration of Lura's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday March 20, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Odessa with the Rev. Todd Salzwedel officiating. As a friendly reminder, as you greet the family practice Social Distancing. Also practice Social Distancing as you enter the Sanctuary and find a seat. Memorials may be directed to the Ellen Noel Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd, Odessa, TX 79762 or First United Methodist Church of Odessa, 415 N Lee St., Odessa, TX 79761. Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa, TX. Online condolences may be sent at www.sunsetodessa.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close