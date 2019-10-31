Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luz Maria "Lucy" Flores. View Sign Service Information Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 (432)-682-3700 Viewing 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home 2508 N. Big Spring Midland , TX 79705 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Luz Maria Flores (Lucy), age 35, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019 at 11:11 p.m. caused by a tragic car accident impacted by a drunk driver in Odessa, TX at 42nd Street & Preston Smith. Lucy was born on July 02, 1984 in Chicago, Illinois to Salomon and Rosalba Angulo. She was raised in Villa Purificacion, Jalisco, Mexico by her grandparents Jose Efrain Lara Pelayo and Clara Gomez Gonzales. She then moved back to the States and attended Proviso West High School. She later received her G.E.D from Triton College. She married Luis E. Flores, her high school sweetheart who was the love of her life. Lucy lived many of her years in Illinois until 2014. It was then that she moved back and forth from Midland, TX to Illinois up until 2019. Lucy had recently left her job as a receptionist at resurrection behavioral health in Illinois before moving back to Midland, TX in August of 2019. She is survived by her parents, her husband Luis Enrique Flores, her four sons: Leonardo, Edgar Enrique, Benjamin, and Luis Fernando Flores, and her siblings: Salomon, Fatima, Sandra, Irma and Antonio. Lucy was a devoted mother she stayed at home to raise her boys. She stayed at home to raise them until they were of school age. She was always graceful and elegant. Lucy had the energy to light up a room. She was an entrepreneur. She opened a clothing boutique, event planning, and décor business. She later worked at resurrection behavioral health. She was loved by anyone who would come across her. She enjoyed remodeling, interior design, fashion, but most of all spending time with her family. She was a problem solver who often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work, around the house, and in life itself. She had the ability to listen and give the best advice. Lucy had such a positive attitude and it would reflect on everyone around her. She was known for having a big heart by being a selfless person through continuously helping others. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of Luz's life. Viewing will be Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 9:00am - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel, 2508 N. Big Spring ST., Midland, Texas 79705 A funeral service is set for Saturday, October 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the support from friends and family during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The fundraiser "We love you Lucy!" on Facebook created by Irma Cecilia Angulo, sister of Luz. Luz was a once in a life time woman and we were graced with her presence. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

