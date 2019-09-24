Lydia R. Garza 70, went to be with our Lord on September 21, 2019 at Midland Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 20, 1949 in Alice, TX where she was raised and educated till the 11th grade. She was a very loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and a great friend to all the people that knew her. She was a very strong, independent loving lady that fought to the end, fighting cancer. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her one and only son and child Robert Saenz (wife) Cynthia, three grandchildren Robert Saenz JR. Ashley and Melanie Saenz and the love of her life, her great grandbaby Serenity Saenz. Big thank you to the nurses of the 7th floor of Midland Memorial Hospital - Lydia loved them and they took excellent care of her and the family during her stay. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019