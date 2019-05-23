Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Sherwood Hunt. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Lynn Sherwood Hunt, 81 years old, of Midland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. Lynn Hunt was born on September 16, 1937, in Muskogee, Oklahoma to parents Lloyd George Hunt and Salone Monica Sullivan. Lynn graduated valedictorian from Price College High School in Amarillo, Texas and attended Amarillo Junior College, where he played basketball for two years. He then attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a Bachelors in Business and a Masters in Economics. On July 30, 1966, he married Carol Ann Supple. Together they had five children. Lynn and Carol Ann enjoyed traveling together, especially taking their grandchildren on memorable vacations. Lynn's special hobbies were attending his grandchildren's activities, reading, keeping up with old friends and playing racquetball and tennis in his younger days. He had a contagious smile and loved sharing his sense of humor with others. He was a devout Catholic who served St. Ann's Catholic Church faithfully. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Robert Joseph Hunt. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carol Ann; daughters, Sully Norris (Cris) of Lamesa, Texas, Kippy Clapp (Jim) of Dallas, Texas, Cally Lege (Bryan) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Terry Lynn Lane (Michael) of Midland, Texas; grandchildren, Salone, Tucker, Hayden, Riley, Landon, Peyton, Caroline, Beau, Jordan and Madi; brothers, Darryl (Elaine) Hunt, Neil (Harriet) Hunt; and many nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cris Norris, Jim Clapp, Bryan Lege, and Michael Lane. Honorary pallbearers will be Tucker Norris, Hayden Clapp, Peyton Lege, Riley Clapp, Beau Lege and Landon Clapp. Gift bearers will be Salone Norris, Jordan Lane, Caroline Lege, and Madi Lane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church Youth Building Fund or Family Promises. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

