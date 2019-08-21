Mabel (Miss Mae) L. Caudill, 93, passed away on Thursday, August 15. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clyde. She was born in Redondo Beach, California and lived in Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, New Mexico, and finally Midland, Texas. She enjoyed native American arts and crafts and was an avid collector. Miss Mae is survived by her three children Saundra, Pamela, and Philip, her daughter-in-law Gloria, and grandchildren Tara, Joshua, and Stephanie. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandson Hayden and Patricia and Ray Renteria, Rachelle, Alyssa, and Addie. The family would like to thank Patrice and Jennifer of Hospice of Midland for their gentle and loving care. They also would like to acknowledge Home Instead for sending Sumaya, Sharon, and all the others who helped look after their mother. Graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019