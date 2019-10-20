Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mack Herman VanSickle. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 2:30 PM Parks-Faudree Family Chapel at Manor Park Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Mack Herman Van Sickle passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2019. He was 90 years old, born on July 27, 1929 in Henderson, Texas, to Benjamin Herman and Elsie Lee Mims Van Sickle. Mack is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jimmie Mae Davis Van Sickle, his parents, and his 5 siblings. He is survived by his daughter Robin Hoke (Gary), his son Brent Van Sickle (Sheri), seven grandchildren; Rebecca Griffith (Jake), Josh Hoke (Melissia), Micah Hoke (Cynthia), Sarah Dillow (Nate), Benjamin, Charlie and Gary Van Sickle, and eight great-grandchildren; Levi, Caleb, Silas and Hannah Griffith, Bass and Strummer Hoke, Charis and Easton Mack Hoke. Mack lived a full life. He loved Jesus, serving the church through music ministry. He sang in the choir, quartets, and loved playing the piano for children in Sunday School. He was a loving husband and father. He was proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grands. Mack was a true gentleman, careful to speak politely, make eye contact and remember your name. He dressed meticulously and was always well groomed. Mr. Van Sickle was an educator. He taught elementary music until he became principal of Bailey Elementary School in Pasadena, Texas. For 18 years he dearly loved his job, his school, his teachers and students. Mack taught at Victoria High School from 1976 until retirement in 1984. He was a lifetime member of TSTA, NEA, and PTA. Mack was a proud American. He graduated from East Texas Baptist College in 1951, then entered the Air Force during the Korean War. He served in the Chaplain's office at Harmon Air Force Base in Newfoundland and sang in award-winning USAF quartets. All of his life, Mack was a musician. He played the piano to entertain his fellow residents at Manor Park, and sang up to the week he passed. It was his testimony as he sang those classic hymns, meaning every word. He never lost his ear for music and harmony. Mack was a loyal friend to many and worked to stay in touch over the years. He loved playing cards and dominoes. Mack was a traveler, and happily went wherever Jimmie wanted to go. Lake Tahoe was a special place for them. For a season, Mack was a rancher who loved the land, the cows and the legacy. Mack loved having a boat. From Chocolate Bayou to Horseshoe Bay, being on the water was refreshing and relaxing for him. Mack also enjoyed food. Some of his favorites were seafood at Red Lobster, Whataburger apple pies, milkshakes and Dr. Peppers. Mack had a strong work ethic, he set high standards for himself and others. He accomplished many things on this earth, and life was good for Mack, but Heaven is better. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2:30pm, at Manor Park Chapel, Midland, Texas, officiated by Rev. Micah Hoke, Rev. Bill Billett and Rev. Robbie Boyd. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday November 30, 2:30pm, at County Line Cemetery at Terryville, led by Rev. Hollas Hoffman. The family wants to thank all of the amazing employees at Manor Park who cared for and loved Mack. May God bless you as you unselfishly care for others and may you also know Him through His Son Jesus. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

